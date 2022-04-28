Tearful Sharon Osbourne Reveals Ozzy’s COVID Battle

Sharon Osbourne, 69, was in tears as she revealed husband Ozzy Osbourne, 73, is battling COVID-19.

During an interview with the U.K.’s TalkTV network, Sharon said, “Ozzy was only diagnosed, like, middle of the night our time, but I spoke to him and he’s okay.”

Sharon, who is rushing from the U.K. to L.A. to be by his side, said, “I’m very worried about Ozzy right now. We’ve got two years without him catching COVID and it is just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now.” In fact it was about two years ago that Ozzy revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

What’s the first thing she will do when she sees him? “Hold him and kiss him with about three masks on, I think,” she said. “My family is my life.”

She said of their three children, “They will rally around, they will be with him.”

Sharon just launched “The Talk” on Talk TV, and told the interviewer. “I can’t believe my luck. I’m missing the show, I’ve only been there three days… but I will be back, I know I will. It will take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again and I will be back in a week,” adding, “We’re going to get a negative test by next week.”

Osbourne has been largely out of the press since her controversial exit from the U.S. show “The Talk” in 2021, but was just in the news earlier this week.

The star opened up to London’s The Sunday Times about a face-lift gone-wrong, claiming she came out looking like a cyclops!

Th star explained, “I had a full face-lift done in October and I looked like one of those f**king mummies that they wrap [with bandages]. It hurt like hell. You have no idea.”

Sharon said after more than five hours of surgery the results were “horrendous.”

Recalling her conversation with the surgeon, she said, “I’m, like, ‘You’ve got to be f**king joking.’ One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f**king Cyclops. I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.’”

Sharon said her husband Ozzy Osbourne agreed that the work wasn’t good. “He said, ‘I don’t care how much it costs, we’ll get it redone.’”

Thankfully Osbourne’s face is “settling now” and she grown to like it.