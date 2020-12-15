Hospitalized! Sharon Osbourne Tests Positive for COVID-19

CBS

On Tuesday, “The Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne took to Instagram to reveal her COVID-19 diagnosis.

Osbourne wrote on Instagram, “I wanted to share I've tested positive for COVID-19. After a brief hospitalization, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while ‘The Talk’ is on scheduled hiatus."

“Everyone please stay safe and healthy,” Osbourne stressed.

Sharon’s diagnosis comes just five days after “The Talk” co-host Carrie Ann Inaba tested positive.

Inaba revealed the news in a series of Instagram videos, saying, “I just wanted to come on and let you know I just tested positive for COVID-19. So I’m home and I’m following the guidelines… I have a fever and bad cough and lots of aches and pains, and I just wanted to remind you all to stay vigilant because I’m following all the protocols and we have so many strict protocols in place.” Pausing to cough, she continued, “And even then I caught it.”

She added, “So just: Friendly reminder to stay vigilant and take care of yourselves and wear masks, please, and wash your hands a lot and just be extra, extra careful, because you don’t want this. Okay?”

Carrie Ann wrote in the caption, “Hey Everyone, I have tested positive for COVID 19. I’m home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines, resting and taking care of myself. I have been in a very safe environment following all the guidelines and safety protocols and it still found it’s way to me. So, this is a friendly reminder to be extra careful this holiday season… Wear your masks, socially and physically keep your distance, and wash your hands. Take care everyone. And I’ll keep you updated on my journey.”

Last week, another “The Talk” co-host, Sheryl Underwood, explained Carrie Ann’s absence on the show, saying, “As you can see, Carrie Ann is not here with us today. She found out this morning that she tested positive for COVID-19. Obviously, our thoughts are with her, we love her, and we're praying for a full recovery. And, out of an abundance of caution, Mrs. O will be doing the show from home today, even though she tested negative for the coronavirus."

Upon hearing the news of Inaba’s infection, Sharon said, “I send all my love and prayers to Carrie Ann.”