Sharon Osbourne Says Recent Face-Lift Made her Look Like a ‘Cyclops’

Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne was not happy with her recent face-lift, claiming she came out looking like a cyclops!

Osbourne, who has been largely out of the press since her controversial exit from “The Talk” in 2021, opened up to London’s The Sunday Times about the plastic surgery gone-wrong.

Th 69-year-old explained, “I had a full face-lift done in October and I looked like one of those f**king mummies that they wrap [with bandages]. It hurt like hell. You have no idea.”

Sharon said after more than five hours of surgery the results were “horrendous.”

Recalling her conversation with the surgeon, she said, “I’m, like, ‘You’ve got to be f**king joking.’ One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f**king Cyclops. I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.’”

Sharon said her husband Ozzy Osbourne agreed that the work wasn’t good. “He said, ‘I don’t care how much it costs, we’ll get it redone.’”

Thankfully Osbourne’s face is “settling now” and she grown to like it.

In fact, Sharon just showed off her new look at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in March.

This wasn’t Osbourne’s first time going under the knife.

Sharon showed off a new face-lift on “The Talk's” Season 10 premiere in 2019.

At the time she said, “It was five weeks today that I had my operation,” she said. “I had my neck done, my jowls... He kind of pulled it from the top of my head and put an elastic band in it. But everything was just lifted up. So it looks more refreshed.”

How is she feeling? “I feel okay,” she told her co-hosts, adding, “Still a little bit of pain. But you can't complain when you wanted to do it.”

The following month she opened up on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” saying, “I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth and then for the first week I couldn’t feel my mouth, I can hardly feel my mouth now, to be honest with you.” Osbourne went on, “I couldn’t find my mouth. It was numb and it was up on one side and I looked like Elvis. All the kids and Ozzy are going, ‘Why are you snarling at me?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not snarling; I’m not doing anything!’”