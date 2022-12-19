Jed Duggar & Katey Nakatsu Expecting Baby #2

“Counting On” alum Jedidiah “Jed” Duggar, 23, is going to be a dad for the second time!

Over the weekend, Duggar announced that he is having another baby with wife Katey Nakatsu.

In a YouTube video, he said, “We have some news, big news. Joy to the world ... and she's expecting!"

Katey shared, “I'm pregnant. Surprise!"

The couple captioned the video, “We have been keeping a big secret from our friends and family for the past couple of months. We are excited to share the announcement of baby #2 due in May!"

The video also included footage from the Duggars’ annual ugly Christmas sweater party, where Jed and Katey told their family the pregnancy news.

Jed and Katey are already the parents of son Truett, 7 months.

After hearing the news, Jed’s mom Michelle told Truett, "Surprise, you're a big brother!”

When Jed’s dad Jim Bob Duggar learned the news, he joked, "I thought you just had one!"

Jed quipped, “I know, we're trying to catch up with you guys. Is that Okay?"

Jim Bob and Michelle have 19 children.

In October, Jed’s sister Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she was pregnant with her third child with husband Austin Forsyth.