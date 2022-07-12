Jill Duggar & Derick Dillard Welcome Baby #3

“Counting On” star Jill Duggar is now a mom of three!

Jill and husband Derick Dillard welcomed a baby boy, who they named Frederick Michael.

In a blog post on their family website, the couple shared, “Freddy' Frederick Michael Dillard is here! He was born 7/7/2022 at 5:16pm weighing 7lbs. 6oz. and is 20 inches long. Frederick means 'Peaceful Ruler' and Michael means 'Gift from God.'"

The pair added, “We were excited to settle on the name Frederick and incorporate both Derick’s and his dad’s name, by just adding 'Fre' to the beginning of Derick’s name.”

Frederick arrived earlier than expected and via C-section.

The post shared, “Both Jill and Frederick are healthy and are enjoying bonding while we look forward to bringing him home from the hospital soon!"

Jill and Derick are also the parents of sons Israel, 7, and Samuel, 5.

A few weeks ago, Jill opened up on how she was prepping for Frederick’s arrival. She wrote on Instagram, “👶 Washed some little baby clothes I saved back from the boys and I’m feeling all the feelings! 🥰 Can’t wait to welcome our little man next month!! 💙 #babydilly #dillardboys #sograteful.”

In February, Jill announced that she was expecting again.

She wrote on the family website, “We’ve been keeping a little secret! Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby. We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!"