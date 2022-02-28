Jill Duggar & Derick Dillard Expecting ‘Rainbow Baby’

Instagram

Jill Duggar, 30, and Derick Dillard, 32, have another baby on the way!

After suffering a miscarriage in October, the couple is expecting their third child.

Jill and Derick announced the news on their family blog, revealing, “We’ve been keeping a little secret!”

They explained, “Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby.”

The “Counting On” stars shared that “God has answered our prayers,” and revealed their “rainbow baby” is due in July!

No word yet on whether it is a girl or boy. Jill and Derick wrote, “We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!”

Back in October, the couple opened up about the miscarriage on their blog.

The shared, “We recently found out that we were expecting our third baby. We were all thrilled!”

Referring to their sons Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4, they went on, “It was fun to see so much joy in the boys’ faces as we shared the news with them. They were full of questions and so excited as we talked about the pregnancy and how they would get to be involved along the way and after baby was born. However, a few days later we started miscarrying.”

They had already picked out a name, explaining, “Even though it was too early to tell the baby’s gender, we picked a name that we feel encompasses our baby’s significance and the life we will always remember: River Bliss Dillard.”