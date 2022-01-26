Details Emerge About John David Duggar’s Scary Plane Crash

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Information is just now surfacing about John David Duggar’s plane crash last year.

The Humphreys County Sheriff's Department tells People that the plane went down around 7 p.m. on October 29 in Waverly, Tennessee.

The magazine reports Duggar was piloting the plane and that he called 911 to report the aircraft had suffered a “double engine failure,” and that he was able to land in a field.

The Sun, however, reports Duggar may have run out of gas. A spokesperson from the sheriff’s department told the paper, “A family from Arkansas ran out of fuel and landed in a field.”

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board, obtained by The Sun, says Duggar, 32, and his two unnamed passengers were okay, but there was “substantial” damage to the plane. According to the paper, aviation records indicate the flight was for “personal” use and lasted about five minutes.

The investigation is ongoing.

People adds that the Piper PA-30 aircraft is registered to Duggar’s workplace, Medic Choppers, LLC. John David is the director of business for the nonprofit, which helps with medical care during disasters.

Duggar has had a pilot’s license for years and received his flight instructor certification in May and his commercial pilot license in November. His wife Abbie received her student pilot license in August 2020.