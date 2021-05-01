Jessa & Ben Seewald on Josh Duggar: 'We Desire for the Truth to Be Exposed'

Instagram

Josh Duggar's sister, Jessa Duggar Seewald, and his brother-in-law, Ben Seewald, are speaking out about the eldest Duggar's arrest on federal child pornography charges.

In an Instagram Stories statement posted Saturday, the couple wrote, "We are saddened to hear of the charges against Josh. As Christians, we stand against any form of pornography or abuse and we desire for the truth to be exposed, whatever that may be."

They went on to declare, "Our prayers are with their family as they walk through this difficult time."

Jessa's statement carries extra weight, considering she was one of the five underage girls a teenage Josh confessed to touching inappropriately in 2006. At the time those abuses were exposed, Jessa and Jill said they had "moved on" from it.

Previously, Duggar family heads Jim Bob and Michell had said, "We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.”

Josh’s sister Jill and her husband Derick Dillard told People, “We just found out this information yesterday. It is very sad."

On Friday, Josh appeared in court after he was arrested by federal agents in Arkansas Thursday.

Duggar is charged with receiving and possessing child pornography. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, “He allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material. Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.”

He pleaded not guilty to the charges, and will remain behind bars at Washington County Detention Center for the Department of Homeland Security until at least May 5.

During the court appearance, local news station 40/29 reports, Judge Erin Wiedemann said Duggar — a father of six — is not to be around any minor children if released, adding, "Given the nature of the charges against him the court would likely require a third-party custodian that could live with him and would ensure compliance with the conditions of bond.” His bond hearing is set for next week.

The DOJ states, “If convicted, he faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000.00 on each count.”