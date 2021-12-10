Duggar Family Speaks Out After Josh Duggar's Child Porn Conviction

Getty Images

Josh Duggar, 33, was found guilty yesterday of two charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material, and now his famous family is speaking out.

His parents Jim Bob and Michelle, shared a message on their website, writing, “This entire ordeal has been very grievous. Today, God’s grace, through the love and prayers of so many, has sustained us.”

They added, “Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through [child sexual abuse material].”

Speaking of Josh’s wife Anna and seven children, Jim Bob and Michelle wrote, “In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support. As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life’s circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers.”

Josh’s sister Jill and her husband Derick Dillard also posted a statement that said, in part, "Today was difficult for our family. Our hearts go out to the victims of child abuse or any kind of exploitation. We are thankful for the hard work of law enforcement, including investigators, forensic analysts, prosecutors, and all others involved who save kids and hold accountable those responsible for their abuse.”

They later added, “We have been lied to so much that we wanted to hear the evidence for ourselves in court. After seeing all the evidence as it was presented, we believe that the jury reached a just verdict today, consistent with the truth beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Jill and Derick also mentioned Anna and the kids, saying, “Josh’s actions have rippled far beyond the epicenter of the offense itself. Children have scars, but his family is also suffering the fallout of his actions. Our hearts are sensitive to the pains Josh’s wife, Anna, and their seven children have already endured and will continue to process in the future. This trial has felt more like a funeral than anything else. Josh’s family has a long road ahead. We stand with them, we are praying for them, and we will seek to support them however we can during this dark time.”

Josh’s brother-in-law Ben Seewald, who is married to Jessa, posted a message on Instagram Stories.

He wrote, “From the moment we learned of this case against Josh we have prayed that God would cause the truth to be made known, no matter what is was, and that the facts would be followed wherever they led.”

Seewald continued, “We are grieved beyond words over the children exploited and abused in child sexual abuse material, and we are thankful for our justice system in its punishment of such evils.”

Ben closed with “Our hearts break for Josh’s family, and we ask your continued prayers for them in the unfathomable grief and pain they are enduring.”