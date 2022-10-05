Joy-Anna Duggar & Husband Austin Forsyth Expecting Baby #3

“Counting On” alum Joy-Anna Duggar has another bun in the oven!

Duggar is expecting her third child with husband Austin Forsyth.

On Wednesday, Duggar wrote on Instagram, “Baby #3 is on the way! Full video is on YouTube now!”

In the YouTube video, Duggar teared up after learning that she is pregnant. She was joined in the video by Austin, who gave her the hug after they saw the pregnancy test.

Along with revealing they had been “trying,” the couple wrote on YouTube, “We are ECSTATIC and cannot wait to hold this sweet baby in our arms in May, 2022! We would appreciate your prayers these next 7 and half months for a safe pregnancy and delivery.”

Duggar noted that their baby could be born around their anniversary.

Joy-Anna and Austin are already the parents of son Gideon, 4, and daughter Evelyn, 2.

Joy-Anna’s pregnancy news comes just days after her brother John David welcomed his second child with wife Abbie Burnett Duggar.

Over the weekend, the couple wrote on Instagram, “We are now a family of 4. We welcomed little 💙Charlie💙 into the world last month and have been soaking up newborn snuggles ever since! We are so thankful to God for this precious gift!"