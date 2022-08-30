Jeremiah Duggar & Wife Hannah Expecting First Child

“Counting On” alum Jeremiah Duggar is going to be a dad!

On Tuesday, Duggar, 23, broke the news that his wife Hannah, 27, is pregnant with their first child.

He wrote on Instagram, “I’m so grateful for the many blessings in life right now. The top being my incredible wife who brings so much joy to each day, and our precious little baby on the way!”

Jeremiah also included some maternity photos, which have the pair wearing “Dad” and “Mom” caps.

In her own post, Hannah wrote on Instagram, “From spontaneous adventures and work projects over the last couple of years, to the sweetest dates and then creating a home together, you are my absolute favorite part of every single day. God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can’t wait to see you as a dad!!”

The news comes just five months after the couple tied the knot.

In March, they confirmed their marriage, telling Us Weekly, “Today was a perfect day, as we stood before our family and friends and committed our lives to each other. It was such a beautiful culmination of so many prayers, dreams & desires! As we’ve seen God’s gracious hand in bringing our lives together, we are excited to see how He will continue to direct our paths. We are looking forward to sharing our married journey with you. Thank you for sharing our joy!”