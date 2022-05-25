Josh Duggar Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Child Pornography

Getty Images

Josh Duggar was convicted of possessing and receiving child pornography back in December, and now a judge has sentenced him to 151 months in prison.

The Sun reports Judge Timothy L. Brooks handed down the sentence, calling his crimes “the sickest of the sick.”

Duggar, 34, was reportedly stoic as he learned he could spent more than 12 years behind bars.

His wife Anna, father Jim Bob, sister Joy-Anna and brothers Jason and James were in the courtroom as the news broke.