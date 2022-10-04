Loretta Lynn, Country Queen, Dies at 90

Loretta Lynn, one of country music's most indelible icons, died Tuesday at her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, home. She was 90.

Lynn's family confirmed the passing of their "precious mom" with a statement to "Extra" that reassured fans she had "passed peacefully in her sleep."

Lynn was a rare musician whose own life story powered her to superstardom in tandem with her unforgettable music. Her poverty-stricken start in Kentucky's coal country led to marriage at 15, motherhood at 16, and a tough personal life that made her 1976 autobiography "Coal Miner's Daughter" a best-selling book.

The book was adapted into a film of the same title in 1980 that was among the year's Top 10-grossing movies. It received seven Academy Award nominations, including for Best Picture, and its star, Sissy Spacek, took home Oscar gold as Best Actress.

Lynn was born on April 14, 1932, in Butcher Hollow (pronounced "Holler" by residents), Kentucky, the second of eight children, including fellow country singer Crystal Gayle, now 71.

With the encouragement of her husband, Doolittle Lynn, she taught herself to play the guitar and started a band called Loretta and the Trailblazers, playing locally. She made her first recording in 1960: "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl." It was a Top 15 country hit.

After many years as a staple of the Nashville scene and numerous country hits that addressed social issues like infidelity, she achieved her first country number-one smash with "Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (with Lovin' on Your Mind)" in 1966. She had two more — "Fist City" (1968) and "Woman of the World (Leave My World Alone)" (1969) — before the decade was over.

Lynn's first cross-over hit was her signature tune "Coal Miner's Daughter" in 1970, a song that would become ubiquitous in the culture following the success of the film.

It was also another of her country chart-toppers, which also included "One's on the Way" (1971), "Rated 'X'" (1972), "Love Is the Foundation" (1973), "Trouble in Paradise" (1974), "Somebody Somewhere (Don't Know What He's Missin' Tonight)" (1976), "She's Got You" (1977), and "Out of My Head and Back in My Bed" (1977).