Queen Elizabeth II’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

A few weeks after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing at 96, her cause of death has been released.

Based a document published by National Records of Scotland, the Queen died of old age.

The document noted her time of death as 3:10 p.m. on September 8, 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II’s daughter Princess Anne was listed as the informant.

Following her mother’s death, Anne released a statement, saying, “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys.”

Anne walked behind her mother’s coffin during a procession to St. Giles’ Cathedral. She said, “Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.”

Anne was joined at the procession by her three brothers, King Charles III, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral took place on September 19 at Westminster Abbey and ended with a procession to Windsor.

Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace posted an Instagram photo revealing her ledger stone. In the caption, the Palace wrote, “A photograph is released today of the ledger stone now installed at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, following the interment of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.”

The message continued, “The King George VI Memorial Chapel sits within the walls of St George’s Chapel, Windsor.”