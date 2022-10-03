Robert Brown of TV's 'Here Come the Brides' Dies at 95

Robert Brown, best remembered for his 52-episode run on TV's "Here Come the Brides," died September 19 at his Ojai, California, home, THR reports.

He was 95.

Brown was born November 17, 1926, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and raised in Trenton and later in the Bronx.

After a stint in the Navy, he studied with Lee Strasberg and appeared twice on Broadway, including in 1948's "Skipper Next to God" opposite movie star John Garfield, and again in 1951's "Barefoot in Athens."

A victim of the red scare, he was blacklisted, making him among the youngest and last-surviving of that dark period of Hollywood history. He began working again in films including "The Flame Barrier" (1958) and "Tower of London" (1962), the latter for Roger Corman.

Brown was also a frequent TV guest star, including on such shows as "Wagon Train" (1960), "Bonanza" (1962), "Perry Mason" (1960, 1963 & 1964), and as Lazarus on the 1967 "Star Trek" episode "The Alternative Factor."

In 1968, he was set to play Det. Steve McGarrett on "Hawaii Five-O" (which ran for 12 seasons), but was replaced at the last minute by Jack Lord.

"Brides" (1968-1970) — based on "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" — found him embodying handsome lumberjack Jason Bolt opposite teen heartthrob Bobby Sherman, Bridget Hanley (who died less than a year ago) and Joan Blondell.

He worked less frequently after the series ended. In 1970, he was a statue-come-to-life on an episode of "Bewitched," he starred on 26 episodes of the series "Primus" (1971-1972), and he also appeared on "Mannix" (1973), "Columbo" (1975), "Archie Bunker's Place" (1979), "Fantasy Island" (1984), and — his final work as an actor in any medium — on "In the Heat of the Night" (1994).