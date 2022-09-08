Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Plans: When Will It Take Place?

On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96.

Following the sad news, the U.K. will officially go into a period of mourning for the next 10 days while funeral arrangements are being made.

While an official date has not been announced, it is likely to happen about 10 days from now.

Last year, the Queen’s husband Prince Phillip’s funeral was held at St. George's Chapel, eight days after he passed away at the age of 99.

Phillip’s funeral plan was called “Operation Forth Bridge.”

While the Queen’s funeral plans are top secret, a plan called “Operation London Bridge” outlining what would happen after her death leaked in 2017.

The leak revealed that a procession would be held from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster. The Queen would then lie in state at Westminster Hall before a state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen will most likely be buried in the Royal Vault at St. George’s Chapel, reuniting her with Prince Phillip, her parents, and her sister Margaret.

Since Queen Elizabeth died at her Balmoral estate, a new funeral plan, dubbed Operation Unicorn, is reportedly in place.