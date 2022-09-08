Queen Elizabeth II’s Death: World Leaders and Stars React

Getty Images

The world is in mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

As new broke that the monarch’s historic 70-year reign had come to an end, many royals, world leaders, and stars shared tributes to the Queen.

King Charles III, her heir to the throne, shared in a statement, “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden honored her with a statement, saying, “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era. In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her. An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity.”

Brand-new U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss wrote on Instagram, “Queen Elizabeth was the rock on which Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign… It is a day of great loss but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted on Twitter, “It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives — and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history.”

Bill Clinton tweeted, in part, “Hillary and I mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and we join with people across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth , and all around the world in giving thanks for her extraordinary life… We will always be grateful for the kindness she showed us through the years.”

Singer Elton John wrote on Instagram that he was “deeply saddened by the news,” adding, “She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

Mick Jagger shared on Twitter, “For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family.”

The Rolling Stones also shared, "The Rolling Stones extend their deepest sympathy to the Royal family on the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who was a constant presence in their lives as in countless others."

Helen Mirren, who won an Oscar for playing the monarch in “The Queen” and also played her onstage, wrote on Instagram, “I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility.”

Victoria Beckham posted on Instagram, "Today is a very sad day not just for our country but for the entire world. I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time."

Fellow Spice Girl Mel B also posted, "Today is the saddest day. We have lost an incredible lady who all of us grew up with and had so much respect for. I was honoured to meet her, honoured that she awarded me my MBE as patron of Women’s Aid and honoured she was our Queen."

Emma Bunton shared her thoughts, too, writing, "Always by our side and forever in our hearts. My thoughts are with the royal family. Thank you, may you now rest in peace."

Lisa Vanderpump shared on Instagram, “We knew this day was inevitable but such overwhelming sadness at the loss of one of the most inspirational women the world has known. Her reign was exemplary as she saw our nation through so many crises. Not just a monarch but also a matriarch to our country and the commonwealth. Heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family. Our hearts are broken.”

Jennifer Garner wrote on Instagram, "What an elegant, incredible woman."