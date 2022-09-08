Charles Declared King as He Calls Queen Elizabeth II’s Death a ‘Moment of Greatest Sadness’

Getty Images

King Charles is mourning the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, who died today at 96.

In a statement from the royal family Charles is declared “His Majesty the King,” as he shared his grief.

The King wrote, “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”

The statement continued, “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”



In closing, he wrote, “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

The Queen, who this year celebrated 70 years of service as the reigning monarch of Great Britain, died Thursday at Balmoral in Scotland.

The royals announced the news on Instagram, writing, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the statement continued. "The King and The Queen Consort [Camilla] will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

This week, the Queen accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson and welcomed Liz Truss as the country's latest in a string of prime ministers in recent years. On Wednesday, she skipped an event to rest, and by Thursday, Buckingham Palace had said in a statement, "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."