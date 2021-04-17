Prince Harry & Prince William Reunite for Grandfather Prince Philip's Funeral

Getty Images

Princes William and Harry were together again for the first time in over a year on the solemn occasion of their grandfather's funeral Saturday.

The brothers — separated by fellow mourner Peter Phillips, Princess Anne's son — walked behind Prince Philip's coffin as part of a procession to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The Palace had previously denied the brothers not being side by side was an indication of "drama," calling it "a pracitical change." Peter is known to have been a source of support for the brothers in the wake of the death of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.

The particulars of the procession were said to have been "agreed and [to] represent Her Majesty's wishes."

Harry's trip to the U.K. marked his first since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, left their royal duties and set up their home in California. It was also the first time the brothers had laid eyes upon each other following Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they addressed the pressures of royal life and accused an unnamed royal of fretting over the color of their unborn son's skin.

Markle, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, did not attend the service for Philip, who died a week ago Friday at 99, on the advice of her doctor.