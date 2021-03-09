Royal Family Breaks Silence After Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Bombshell Interview

Getty Images

More than 24 hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, the royal family is speaking!

On behalf of the Queen, Buckingham Palace said, “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the statement continued. “Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

The Times of London recently reported that a palace statement was delayed because the Queen needed more time before signing off on it.

Hours before the statement was released, Prince Charles was seen at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, where he declined to answer a question about the interview.

In a video obtained by ITV News, Charles initially stopped for the reporter, but he walked away after hearing the question about his thoughts on the interview.

🎥 Prince Charles did not respond when asked about Harry and Meghan’s interview with @Oprah during a visit to a vaccine clinic this morning pic.twitter.com/5AWKMYRo2b — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) March 9, 2021 @LizzieITV

According to Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer, Prince Charles "laughed off Harry and Meghan’s interview. At the end of a visit to a predominantly Black church in Brent Cross, north west London, today he was asked what he thought of the interview. He chuckled and carried on walking."

A source close to Charles told Vanity Fair that he’s in a “state of despair” after the interview.

During the highly anticipated interview Sunday night, Harry and Meghan revealed that someone had voiced concerns over their son Archie’s skin color before he was born.