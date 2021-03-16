Gayle King Reveals Prince Harry Has Spoken to His Father and Brother

Getty

Gayle King has the latest on the royal family rift in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all with Oprah.

King revealed on “CBS This Morning” that she spoke with Harry and Meghan over the weekend, and confirmed Harry has spoken to both Prince Charles and Prince William.

Gayle said, “Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too. The word I was given was those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.”

She also confirmed, “Nobody in the royal family has spoken to Meghan yet.”

.@GayleKing checked in with Prince Harry & Meghan this weekend:



“Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too. The word I was given was those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.” pic.twitter.com/fe0ATukkYw — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 16, 2021 @CBSThisMorning

Gayle added, “I think it is frustrating for them that it is a racial conversation about the royal family, when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant. Until you can acknowledge that, it is going to be hard to move forward.”

She did confirm, however, “They both want to move forward with this and they want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that is Harry’s family.”

During the interview with Oprah, Harry and Meghan revealed that someone in the family had voiced concerns over their son Archie’s skin color before he was born.