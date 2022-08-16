Getty Images

Joe Jonas is opening up about his beauty secrets!

Jonas is now the face of Xeomin, a cosmetic injectable that helps with fine lines and wrinkles.

Of the aging process, he told People magazine, “We're all getting older and part of that is being comfortable [in our skin]. I don't think it's necessarily something that we have to shy away from. We can be open and honest about it and be confident and not really shy away from speaking our truth."

Jonas just celebrated his 33rd birthday on Monday.

Joe used Xeomin on his frown lines and a scar between his eyebrows. Along with some extra confidence, he shared, “I liked that it relieved the area a little bit and I was like, 'Okay, this is great,' without it being too much for my liking. I appreciated that it wasn't over the top. It's very light."

He stressed the importance of knowing the ingredients of products, saying, “Everything from deodorant to what's going in my hair to even body lotion and sunscreen. [As I've aged] I think I've just smartened up a little bit, maybe researched more. I love how men's grooming has evolved so much."

Jonas is also happy that the stereotypical image of men is “fading.” He explained, “There were all these talks at one point, like, 'Oh, men can't do this or it's weird for guys to do that,' and I think there's a stigma that's fading, and I like that. Guys are more openly wearing makeup, and it's great to see. It's like, do whatever you want, you know? It's a beautiful generation that we're living in."

Joe has gotten more comfortable with himself over the years since his early days in Hollywood. He said, “I feel like at some point you make that decision for yourself — the things that you want to do, the things that you want to wear, even to the hair products you put in your hair. You get to an age where you just go, 'Okay, I don't feel those pressures anymore.' I think if you had asked me 10 years ago, I would have definitely felt that pressure more."

Jonas is also “picking and choosing” what he is doing as he gets older. He stressed, “I don't want to run myself down. Even my voice — I can't sing as many songs and do as many shows back to back. When I was younger, I had no problem. Sleepless nights, going to another city, performing on this day, then going out and celebrating that concert — you just go, go, go, go, and then you hit a wall of exhaustion."

The dad of two is also trying to “sneak a nap in here and there.”

Gwyneth Paltrow was previously the face of Xeomin.

Last year, Paltrow jumped on a Zoom call for the brand to chat with host Catt Sadler and a group of medical aesthetics experts.

She explained she wants to support women and their beauty choices, saying, “I really do believe that women should feel empowered to make whatever choice they want. You know, the way that you decide to present yourself in the world is powerful, it’s a powerful statement.”

The star added, “A lot of women think, ‘If I do this, it is making this giant statement and it is going to change my face and everything,’ and it is not true. There are ways to be subtle and really improve the appearance.”