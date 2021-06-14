Gwyneth Paltrow’s New Fountain of Youth? Plus, How She’s Supporting Other Women

Has Gwyneth Paltrow discovered the fountain of youth?

She’s now the global face of Xeomin, an injectable for frown lines that she says can improve your looks without making a big change.

Paltrow, 48, recently jumped on a Zoom call for the brand to chat with host Catt Sadler and a group of medical aesthetics experts.

She explained she wants to support women and their beauty choices, saying, “I really do believe that women should feel empowered to make whatever choice they want. You know, the way that you decide to present yourself in the world is powerful, it’s a powerful statement.”

The star added, “A lot of women think, ‘If I do this, it is making this giant statement and it is going to change my face and everything,’ and it is not true. There are ways to be subtle and really improve the appearance.”

Gwyneth pointed out that too much work can mean you “lose the sum of the parts,” adding, “You never want to lose the ‘you’ in your face, right? That’s the beautiful thing that God gave you, right? I’m always really worried about going too far. That’s just me.”

During the call, Jonathan Sigg, PA from Laser Lounge Spa, commented that more and more, he’s seeing people come in with the attitude, “I’m doing this because I want to wake up in the morning, look in the mirror, and I want to look and feel my best.”

Paltrow agreed saying, “To be a woman and to care for yourself and to be proud of your appearance… why does that have to undermine your strength, your strength as a woman, your intelligence as a woman?”

Sigg has the results of the Xeomin treatment up on his Instagram page. He wrote, “With Xeomin… we are able to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe lines in the forehead, glabella & crows feet. Treatment is usually every 3-4 months!”

