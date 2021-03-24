Miley Cyrus Sent Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner a Giant ‘Hannah Montana’ Anniversary Gift

Getty Images

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and their daughter Willa were in for a big surprise today when they received a giant “Hannah Montana” gift from Miley Cyrus.

The family got a huge bouquet of flowers in the shape of a star.

Joe shared a video of the gift on Instagram Stories and wrote, “HOLY HANNAH MONTANA!!! THANK YOU @mileycyrus WE LOVE IT! THIS IS EPIC!!”

Sophie shared too, writing, “THANK U HANNAH WE 💜 U.”

Cyrus included a note, joking, “To Joe & Sophie! It was so sweet of you to name your daughter after me! Sending all my love to little miss Hannah Montana! Love, Hannah Montana.”

Miley and Joe go way back. Not only did the Jonas Brothers appear on “Hannah Montana” but Miley also dated Joe’s younger brother Nick.

Cyrus commemorated the show’s anniversary on her own Instagram, writing to Hannah, “You were like a rocket that flew me to the moon + never brought me back down.” Read the full message here!