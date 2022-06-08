Scott Disick & Rebecca Donaldson Split (Report)

Getty Images

In April, Scott Disick made his red-carpet debut with Rebecca Donaldson at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Kardashians.”

After two months of dating, it looks like they have called it quits.

A source told Us Weekly that they “were never serious to begin with,” insisting that they were just “casually dating” before breaking up.

While things appeared to have fizzled out between the two, a source claimed that he probably won’t “cut her off completely.”

According to the source, Disick “likes to remain amicable with some of the girls he dates,” but he is also “on the prowl” and is “not embarrassed” to reach out to women on social media.

The source added, “Scott hits up a lot of girls whenever he’s looking for company and has a lot of girls’ numbers.”