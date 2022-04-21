Scott Disick Pokes Fun at Himself After Sofia Richie Gets Engaged

Scott Disick hilariously trolled himself on Wednesday after news broke his ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie got engaged to Elliot Grainge.

The 38-year-old shared an Instagram photo of himself in a speedboat in Miami, writing, “In the 305 just call me good luck chuck.”

The caption is a reference to Dane Cook’s 2007 movie “Good Luck Chuck” about a cursed dentist whose exes all find true love after dating him.

Elliot, 27 popped the question after a year of dating Sofia, 23. She shared the romantic proposal pics on Instagram, writing, “Forever isn’t long enough @elliot.”

Not only is Richie engaged, but so is Scott’s other ex, Kourtney Kardashian!

Scott and Kourtney were on-again, off-again for basically 10 years and they share three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Kourtney got engaged to Travis Barker in October, and they even had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas earlier this month… but without a marriage license.

Last week, on the premiere episode of “The Kardashians,” Scott finally revealed how he feels about Kardashian’s relationship with Barker.

Disick shared his reaction with Khloé Kardashian and why it has been difficult for him.

“Now that Kourtney has her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me, like, a place to finally be able to move on,” he explained.

Scott says one of the hardest parts for him is not getting invites to family functions.

He shared, "Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful, especially when I don't have another family to go to," he said. "I'd rather be around [Kourtney and Travis] and be around my family than not at all."

The reality star continued, "It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it's becoming a huge adjustment losing her as a best friend. Now we're really just more co-parenters. I'd say it's probably one of the more difficult things in my life."

Since his split with Kourtney, Disick, 38, has been linked to younger stars like Rebecca Donaldson, Amelia Hamlin and Sofia. He told Khloé that when he is really ready to settle down with someone, that person will be more age-appropriate.