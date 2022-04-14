‘The Kardashians’: Scott Disick Reacts to Kourtney & Travis’ Relationship

Scott Disick is finally revealing how he feels about his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Travis Barker.

On the premiere episode of “The Kardashians,” Disick shared his reaction with Khloé Kardashian and why it has been difficult for him.

“Now that Kourtney has her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me, like, a place to finally be able to move on,” he explained.

Scott says one of the hardest part for him is not getting invites to family functions.

He shared, "Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful, especially when I don't have another family to go to," he said. "I'd rather be around [Kourtney and Travis] and be around my family than not at all."

The reality star continued, "It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it's becoming a huge adjustment losing her as a best friend. Now we're really just more co-parenters. I'd say it's probably one of the more difficult things in my life."

Since his split with Kourtney, Disick, 38, has been linked to younger stars like Rebecca Donaldson, Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin. He told Khloé that when he is really ready to settle down with someone, that person will be more age-appropriate.

“When you are with an equal you have to go back and forth,” he said, as Khloé added, “Yeah, they challenge you.”

Of course, Scott and Kourtney were on-again, off-again for basically 10 years and they share three children together: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Kourtney has moved on, tying the knot with Travis in Las Vegas, although the couple did not have a valid marriage license at the time.

The engaged couple plans to have another wedding down the road, but Kourtney recently told “Extra’s” Katie Krause she hasn’t made any big decisions yet, like whether she will wear white or who her maid of honor will be.

Kourtney said, “I don’t know have any answers to any of those questions, because we are just living.”

She did gush over her man, saying, “He’s just my favorite person in the world,” adding, “You just know when you know.”

Who could be married after Kourtney? When Katie asked the Kardashians, Kim, who is dating Pete Davidson, stressed, “You just never know with this family.”

Referencing her past marriage to Lamar Odom, Khloé quipped, “I did get married once 30 days after meeting someone.”