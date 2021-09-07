Report: Scott Disick & Amelia Gray Hamlin Split

Backgrid

It looks like Scott Disick, 38, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 20, have called it quits!

A source told Us Weekly, “Amelia was the one who ended things.”

The split reports come a week after Scott allegedly sent a DM to Younes Bendjima, who dated his ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Younes Bendjima claimed Disick private messaged him, slamming Kourtney and her PDA-packed trip to Italy with new boyfriend Travis Barker.

In the alleged Instagram DMs, Scott sent a photo of Kourtney straddling Travis on an inflatable boat and asked, “Yo, is this chick ok!????” and “Broooo, like what is this in the middle of Italy?”

Younes responded with, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as shes happy,” adding, “PS: i ain’t your bro.”

The source insisted that the breakup “wasn’t related to the messages Scott sent about Kourtney. This breakup was coming regardless.”

Another insider added, “They’re both taking it in stride.”

A third source told E! News, “They needed a break from one another, that was clear. They are in different places and trying to figure out if it's time to move on and if they are really done."

On Monday, split rumors were rampant after Amelia posted a cryptic message, writing, “Never settle for less. Not with your jobs, your friends, and especially not with your heart. Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best.”