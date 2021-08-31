Scott Disick Allegedly Slammed Kourtney Kardashian in a DM to Her Other Ex-BF… and It Didn’t Go Well

Kourtney Kardashian’s exes just started a social media firestorm!

Younes Bendjima claims Scott Disick private messaged him, slamming Kourtney and her PDA-packed trip to Italy with new boyfriend Travis Barker.

In the alleged Instagram DMs, Scott sent a photo of Kourtney straddling Travis on an inflatable boat and asked, “Yo, is this chick ok!????” and “Broooo, like what is this in the middle of Italy?”

Younes responded with, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as shes happy,” adding, “PS: i ain’t your bro.”

Scott has publicly dissed Younes in the past, and Bendjima called him out in his Instagram Stories. While posting a screenshot of the DMs, he added the note, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

Just a few months ago, Scott was confronted about Kourtney’s relationship with Travis on the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” special.

Andy Cohen asked if Kourtney and Travis had Disick’s blessing, and he said, “If you really love somebody… you want them to be happy no matter what so I do give her a blessing to be happy.”

Kourtney and Scott, who have three children together, dated on and off from 2005-2015, while the reality star dated Younes on and off between 2016-2020.