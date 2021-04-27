Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Nearly TMI PDA Pic

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are putting their love on display with a sexy new kissing pic!

Kardashian shared the photo on Instagram, using “Just Like Heaven” — the title of a song by the Cure — in the caption.

In the pic, Travis is shirtless, while Kourtney is wearing a thong bikini. He holds Kardashian as she wraps her legs around his waist, and they share a hot kiss.

Barker left the comment, “EVERYTHING” along with a black heart, and reshared the photo on his Instagram Stories.

E! reports the couple is on a belated getaway to celebrate Kourtney’s 42nd birthday, which was on April 18. Many are speculating the stunning backdrop in the pic could be at or near the Amangiri resort in Utah.

There were some other fun posts from the trip, too. Kourtney revealed she had been catching up on “Bridgerton,” while they both shared pics from a game of Bananagrams… that included the word “orgasm.”

Travis also posted a pic of a gorgeous pool and a giant RV.

Last week, Travis shared a sexy birthday post for Kourtney that included another sexy smooch and a video of her sucking his thumb. He wrote, "I F--KING LOVE YOU! 🖤 YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY"

