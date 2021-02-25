Scott Disick Tells Kourtney Kardashian ‘I’m Ready to Marry You’ in New ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Getty Images

Will Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian get their fairy-tale ending on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”?

In a new teaser clip, the family pressures the exes to get married, and Scott seems on board with the idea.

As they sit down for a meal, Kim Kardashian asks “Kourtney and Scott, so when are you guys gonna get back together?”

Scott insists, “Wherever Kourt stands, I stand with her forever,” and Kourtney responds with a curt, “That’s nice.”

Kim tells them a “Kourtney-Scott wedding” would be “epic” and Khloé urges Scott to propose.

Mom Kris Jenner lays it out, saying, “Scott, if you could just bring it within yourself to go over there and get on one knee, propose, we’ll have the wedding. It’ll be amazing. Make my daughter respectable.”

Scott tells Kourtney, “Well, I love you and I’m ready to marry you. Right here, right now. Kourtney knows that eventually we’ll get married and live a good life.”

Kourtney replies “or when you wanna work on yourself,” prompting Disick to ask, “What else do I have to do?”

To see what happens next, fans will have to tune in to the 20th and final season of “KUWTK” when the show returns to E! next month.

Scott and Kourtney dated on and off from 2006 to 2015, and have three children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.