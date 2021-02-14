Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Go Valentine's Day Official!

Instagram

It's official — Scott Disick, 37, and Amelia Hamlin, 19, flaunted their couplehood by posting snaps from a romantic pre-Valentine's Day dinner on Instagram Saturday.

Scott posted one image of the twosome staring off into the distance, captioning it "Why so serious."

In a follow-up image, the two are smiling and laughing above the caption "Just kiddin."

The two look cozy in the images, taken in Miami at what looks like an upscale eatery.

People magazine reports they had earlier been seen on a boat ride.

The two had been considered a likely new couple since the end of October. Disick and Hamlin — the youngest daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna — were already close by Thanksgiving, when Hamlin wrote she was "Thankful for these ppl" in an Instagram Story that included Disick.

The two spent New Year's Eve in Mexico on a beach vacay.