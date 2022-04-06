Getty

It looks like Scott Disick has a new lady!

On Tuesday, Disick was spotted holding hands with model Rebecca Donaldson in Los Angeles, in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

Disick’s outing with Donaldson at the Roxy Theater comes just days after his ex Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot with Travis Barker in Las Vegas.

Disick was recently linked to Holly Scarfone and Hana Cross, who were both at the venue too!

It’s unclear if there were any awkward run-ins.

Earlier that day, Disick and Donaldson were also spotted having lunch together at Tra di Noi in Malibu earlier this week.

Scott opted for a plaid shirt and black shorts, while Rebecca sported a white top and jean shorts.

A few months ago, a source told Us Weekly is just enjoying life as a bachelor. They said, “Don’t be fooled — if he’s spotted with a new girl, it isn’t someone he’s serious about. [He] isn’t in a rush to settle down with anyone special any time soon.”

In September, Disick called it quits with Amelia Gray Hamlin after a year of dating.

A source told Us Weekly, “Amelia was the one who ended things.”

The split reports came after Scott allegedly sent a DM to Younes Bendjima, who dated his ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Younes Bendjima claimed Disick private messaged him, slamming Kourtney and her PDA-packed trip to Italy with Travis.