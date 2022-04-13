Jennifer Lopez Dishes on Ben Affleck’s Bathtub Proposal

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is spilling details about Ben Affleck’s romantic proposal.

Lopez was in a bathtub when Affleck got down on one knee. She shared on her “On the JLo” newsletter, “Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed.”

“[I] just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again,” Jennifer added while referencing his first proposal in 2002.

Lopez added, “I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said ‘YES of course that’s a YES.’ I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined.”

Bennifer 2.0 got engaged on “a quiet Saturday night at home.” She gushed, “Two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”

In a video that was included with the newsletter, Lopez admitted that the proposal was “totally unexpected.”

Twenty years ago, Ben proposed with a $2.5-million pink diamond, but this time, he got down on one knee with a green diamond, which could be worth eight figures.

Diamond Pro CEO Mike Fried told Page Six, "A green diamond of that size is incredibly rare and would dwarf the value of their previous engagement ring. I would value the ring well over $5 million and could be worth more than $10 million.”

Diamond expert Zack Stone of Steven Stone jewelers believes her ring underwent special treatments to turn green. He told Elle, "With an incredibly vivid color, it looks like it could be a natural green diamond that’s been enhanced using HPHT temperature treatment, which is a well-known method to change the color of a diamond.”

Lopez recently discussed the significance of green in a previous newsletter. Along with referencing her iconic Versace dress, she wrote, "I always say the color green is my lucky color... Maybe you can remember a certain green dress. I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green.”

She also purchased art that features the color green. She said, "I don’t buy a lot of art, but I bought this. One because I love hummingbirds, and two because I love the color green. Birds always fly around me. I’ve always had a special connection with hummingbirds. I realized that a lot of people say they symbolize love. So whenever it feels like wherever I go, they follow me. Whenever I am in a moment of doubt and confusion, one will magically appear by my window, reminding me that the universe will always speak to us if we are open to the signs.”

J.Lo and Ben were first engaged for two years before calling it off in 2004.