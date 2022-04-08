Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are Engaged!

Getty Images

"Marry Me" is more than just the title of J.Lo's latest hit movie — it's also something Ben Affleck has asked her... for the second time in their lives!

Days after rumors were rampant that the rekindled couple were on their way to wedding, Lopez, 52, confirmed the news on Friday in an email. People confirms a glowing, makeup-free Lopez says in a video to fans, "So I have a really exciting and special story to share..." before directing them to her OnTheJLo.com site.

There, she included a clip of herself looking at a giant green diamond on her ring finger and cooing, "You're perfect!"

Doubling down, she added a ring emoji to her Twitter handle.

J.Lo and Affleck, who is 49, were engaged in 2004, but called it off.