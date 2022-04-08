Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Spark Engagement Rumors

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could be getting ready to say “I do.”

The pair is sparking engagement rumors after J.Lo was spotted furniture shopping in L.A. with daughter Emme… with some serious bling on her left ring finger. This would be the second engagement for the pair, who were together in the early 2000s, but split before their wedding.

It would be another big step for the couple, who are reportedly buying a $50-million mansion in L.A.’s famous Bel-Air neighborhood.

The estate includes a 20,000 square-foot home featuring 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms, and is located near the Bel-Air Country Club.

Jen and Ben were Hollywood sweethearts back in 2002, and got engaged a few months later. They postponed their 2003 wedding, and ultimately split in January 2004. The couple famously rekindled their romance in 2021.

Lopez recently opened up about what went wrong with their relationship in the early 2000s.

Despite being so in love back then, the intense criticism in the spotlight was too much for the young couple. The “Hustlers” star shared with Rolling Stone, “Here was this other thing happening where we were being criticized, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out, because we were just too young to understand at that time what were really the most important things in life."

Lopez recalled that difficult time in her life, sharing “It was brutal. It was brutal. It's one of those things that you bury very deeply so you can move on and get about your business. It's funny because Ben and I were together, and we were so in love. It was one of the happiest times of my life."

Jennifer and Ben are approaching the relationship different this time around. She told People magazine, “We both were like, 'Wow, we're so happy and we don't want any of that to come into play again.' We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us."