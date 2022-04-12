How Jennifer Garner Reportedly Reacted to Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement

Getty Images

Days ago, Jennifer Lopez announced her engagement to Ben Affleck.

It looks like Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner got a heads-up before the world did!

A source told E! News, “Ben told Jen and the kids, so they knew about it.”

The insider claimed, “Jen is happy for Ben. And knows that J. Lo has been a positive influence in certain ways."

Last week, Lopez sparked engagement rumors after she was spotted wearing a huge rock while furniture shopping in Los Angeles.

The source noted that the pair wanted to “keep it private a little bit longer” before the engagement rumors kicked into overdrive.

Another insider revealed that the engagement was “a very intimate moment, just them two.”

"The proposal was low-key but very meaningful," the source dished. "Ben wanted the ring to be sentimental and put a lot of thought into it."

Affleck popped the question with a green diamond, which could be worth eight figures. Diamond Pro CEO Mike Fried told Page Six, "A green diamond of that size is incredibly rare and would dwarf the value of their previous engagement ring. I would value the ring well over $5 million and could be worth more than $10 million.”

Diamond expert Zack Stone of Steven Stone jewelers believes her ring underwent special treatments to turn green. He told Elle, "With an incredibly vivid color, it looks like it could be a natural green diamond that’s been enhanced using HPHT temperature treatment, which is a well-known method to change the color of a diamond.”

Lopez recently discussed the significance of green in a previous newsletter. Along with referencing her iconic Versace dress, she wrote, "I always say the color green is my lucky color... Maybe you can remember a certain green dress. I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green.”

She also purchased art that features the color green. She said, "I don’t buy a lot of art, but I bought this. One because I love hummingbirds, and two because I love the color green. Birds always fly around me. I’ve always had a special connection with hummingbirds. I realized that a lot of people say they symbolize love. So whenever it feels like wherever I go, they follow me. Whenever I am in a moment of doubt and confusion, one will magically appear by my window, reminding me that the universe will always speak to us if we are open to the signs.”

J.Lo and Affleck, who is 49, were engaged in 2004, but called it off.

After their broken engagement, Affleck married Garner, the mother of his three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.