Backgrid

Jason Momoa and Kate Beckinsale have the rumor mill churning!

On Sunday, Kate was seen wearing Jason’s jacket to stay warm at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

A source told E! News, “They were standing at a bar chatting. They both had smiles on their faces and were very much into their conversation."

According the insider, they “looked really happy” in each other’s company. The two didn’t spend the whole time with each other, they also mingled separately with others like Jessica Alba, Sienna Miller, Rita Ora and Zoë Kravitz.

Backgrid

Momoa and Beckinsale were also seen hitting up JAY-Z’s party at the Chateau Marmont!

Earlier in the day, “Extra’s” Billy Bush and Rachel Lindsay spoke with Jason, who said he was looking forward to seeing friends at the Oscars, where he was presenting. He said, “I am excited for ‘Dune’ to win some awards, excited to see my friends and my daughter [Zoë Kravitz].”

In January, Jason announced his shocking separation from Lisa Bonet.

In a joint statement, they said, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

The pair ended their statement by bringing attention to their children Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, saying, “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become … Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail J & L.”

Jason and Lisa met through friends in 2005.