Shocker! Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have called it quits after four years of marriage.

On Wednesday, the pair released a joint statement on his Instagram account. They said, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

The pair ended their statement by bringing attention to their children Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, saying, “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become … Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail J & L.”

A few years ago, Jason opened up on his relationship with Lisa, revealing how soon he told her that she was his crush. While promoting his show “See,” he joked that he told Lisa “definitely after the second baby came out.”