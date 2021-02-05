Lenny Kravitz Talks Jason Momoa Friendship, Life in Quarantine, and His Stella Artois Campaign

Getty

The dreads, the shades, the leather, four Grammys, and more than 40 million albums sold — there is no one cooler than Lenny Kravitz.!

The rock star talked candidly with “Extra’s” Nate Burleson about life in lockdown, his blended family with Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa, and teaming up with Stella Artois for the “Invest in Your Heartbeats” campaign.

Lenny, who has been quarantining in the Bahamas, said, “I’ve never spent a year in one place, I don’t think ever in my life… let alone on an island. Being here at home in the Bahamas, it’s been a great gift for me. A great location to spend this time and go inward and to really have gratitude for each day, waking up and saying, ‘Thank you, God, for another day of life.’”

Nate asked, “When we think ‘Lenny Kravitz,’ we think of ‘Let Love Rule’ — is love the main thing that rules your life?” He answered, “Absolutely. That was the first statement and it’s the statement that we endure… It’s the most powerful force we have.”

It is the force behind Lenny’s happily blended family with ex-wife Lisa and their daughter Zoe, along with Lisa’s husband Jason.

Lenny said, “First of all, it’s a privilege to have that. It’s the way we operate… We choose to love each other and nurture each other and support each other. I see people are really intrigued by… especially the relationship I have with Jason and what we have together, that we are the way we are. That’s the way to be, man.”

Meanwhile, fans may get to see Lenny back on the big screen soon! He revealed, “I’m finishing my album now, and in the next few months, there’s a couple of films that I might be doing — for the first time having leading roles… You may be getting that; it’s looking good.”

Right now Lenny is looking good in his new “Invest in Your Heartbeats” ad campaign for Stella Artois!