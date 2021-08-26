Zoë Kravitz & Karl Glusman Finalize Divorce 8 Months After Split

Getty

Zoë Kravitz, 32, and Karl Glusman, 33, are officially over, eight months after calling it quits.

Us Weekly reports the exes finalized their divorce in a New York court this week.

The couple split in December 2020 after less than two years of marriage. The “Big Little Lies” actress filed for divorce the same month.

After a secret wedding in May 2019, Zoë and Karl held a second wedding in June 2019 at her father Lenny Kravitz’s Paris home. Her mother Lisa Bonet and stepfather Jason Momoa also attended on the big day.