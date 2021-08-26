Celebrity News August 26, 2021
Zoë Kravitz & Karl Glusman Finalize Divorce 8 Months After Split
Zoë Kravitz, 32, and Karl Glusman, 33, are officially over, eight months after calling it quits.
Us Weekly reports the exes finalized their divorce in a New York court this week.
The couple split in December 2020 after less than two years of marriage. The “Big Little Lies” actress filed for divorce the same month.
After a secret wedding in May 2019, Zoë and Karl held a second wedding in June 2019 at her father Lenny Kravitz’s Paris home. Her mother Lisa Bonet and stepfather Jason Momoa also attended on the big day.
Now, rumors are swirling that Kravitz has moved on with Channing Tatum, 41, after they were spotted getting cozy in NYC.