‘Moon of My Life’: Jason Momoa Reunites with ‘Game of Thrones’ Co-Star Emilia Clarke

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Together again! “Game of Thrones” co-stars Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke were all smiles as they reunited over the weekend at a birthday party.

The stars, who played Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen aka Khaleesi on the hit show, were both guests at “GoT” co-creator David Benioff’s early birthday party.

Emilia shared a photo of the pair as he picked her up, writing in the caption, "When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi. #💪🏻 #😘.”

The 34-year-old actress added the fun hashtags: #drinkingwithdrogoimamazedwesurvived #theboysarebackintown#likeheneverleft #🥰.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jason, 42, shared more pics on his page, including him wearing a sailor’s cap as Emilia sat on his knee.

The “Aquaman” star wrote, “MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever @emilia_clarke #smilelyeyes.”