Did Lisa Bonet Hint at Jason Momoa Split Weeks Ago?

Getty

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet just announced their split after 16 years together, but it looks like she hinted at big changes a few weeks ago.

Last month, Interview published a conversation between Bonet and longtime friend and “A Different World” co-star Marisa Tomei. During the chat, Tomei asked, “What’s calling you?”

The “Cosby Show” alum shared, “Definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty. We’ve eliminated all this extra noise, and now it’s time to grow our roots deeper into our own values.”

Reflecting on the changes in the world and the power of meditation, Lisa also told Marisa, “The revolution is definitely here and we’re all feeling the squeeze. If you aren’t, you’re in total denial, and the more you resist, the more you will suffer. Everything is crumbling out there. The personal work is understanding where empire and those archetypes live within us. The revolution is on the inside, and learning to be new in this new world.”

When Jason and Lisa announced their split on Instagram, they also talked of “the squeeze” and “seismic shifts.”

The joint statement said, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

The pair ended their statement by bringing attention to their children Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, saying, “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become … Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail J & L.”

A few years ago, Jason opened up on his relationship with Lisa, revealing how soon he told her that she was his crush. While promoting his show “See,” he joked that he told Lisa “definitely after the second baby came out.”