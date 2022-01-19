New Details on What Caused Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet’s Split

Getty Images

Jason Momoa, 42, and Lisa Bonet, 54, announced their split last week after 16 years together, and now sources are shedding light on what went wrong.

A Bonet insider tells People the breakup didn’t happen “overnight.”

The source insists the stars "were amazing for years, until they no longer were,” explaining, "They have grown apart because of different focuses.”

The insider goes on to say, "A few years ago, Jason was struggling to find work. Now his career is booming. And he wants to keep working as much as he can." Meanwhile, Bonet "has had no interest in joining" Momoa "on every location. She enjoys her life in L.A.”

The source says distance took its toll on the relationship of the “Aquaman” star and the “Cosby Show” alum. “For some people, it might strengthen their marriage. For Lisa and Jason's marriage, being apart has been a disaster.”

The exes, who are the parents of daughter Lola, 14 and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13,“will keep peace” during the divorce, the source claimed.

"It's not going to be some scandalous divorce where they trash-talk each other," the source said. "They are both very spiritual and believe in a higher power."

A source at Us Weekly shed further light on the split, telling the magazine, “Jason and Lisa worked because they were so different. He was jovial, loud and the center of attention, and Lisa was always cool, calm and subdued.”

The insider continued, “That energy really started to cause friction because they wanted to live different lives. Jason wanted to travel and adventure much more. Lisa, she would rather read, write poetry and cook at home.”

Momoa announced the split with a joint statement on Instagram last Wednesday. The pair wrote, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

The post went on, "We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become … "

The statement ended with, "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L."

A few years ago, Jason opened up on his relationship with Lisa, revealing how soon he told her that she was his crush. While promoting his show “See,” he joked that he told Lisa “definitely after the second baby came out.”