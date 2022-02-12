Kodak Black Injured in Shooting Outside Star-Studded Justin Bieber After-Party

Getty Images

Rapper Kodak Black was among three people hospitalized early Saturday following a shooting outside The Nice Guy lounge in L.A.

Police say that following an after-party for the Justin Bieber concert around 2:45 a.m., Black and two other men, aged 19 and 60, were injured when they heard a fight break out outside the venue.

TMZ reports Black left the venue and became involved in a fight when someone unexpectedly jumped someone in his entourage. Multiple gunshots were fired. The outlet reports he was shot in the leg.

In addition to the three men who were shot, an additional person was injured at the scene.

Variety reports all three are now in stable condition, but there is no information available on suspects.

The investigation is open and ongoing.

The shooting took place near the Pacific Design Center, where Bieber performed a 30-minute set for 1,500 invitees, including Shawn Mendes, Logan Paul, Scooter Braun, Niall Horan and Anthony Ramos.