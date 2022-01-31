Nick Cannon Expecting Baby #8

Getty Images

Nick Cannon is going to be a dad again!

Cannon confirmed the news on his talk show, after photos surfaced from what appeared to be a gender reveal party with Bre Tiesi over the weekend.

Now, he says the rumors are true, making this his eighth child.

TMZ posted photos of Nick and Bre on Sunday, both dressed in white, at beach party in Malibu surrounded by pink, blue, and white balloons. Guests got in on the fun, shooting blue confetti at the pair… indicating they must be having a boy.

Nick and Bre looked every bit the couple, holding hands, hugging, and posing together with his hand on her baby bump.

She also shared a video featuring her baby bump on Instagram Stories.

The news comes in the wake of Nick losing his son Zen last month. Zen, his son with Alyssa Scott, was just 5 months old when he passed away in December after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Just before Zen's arrival in July, Cannon and DJ Abby De La Rosa welcomed twins Zillion and Zion, and he has daughter Powerful, 1, with Brittany Bell. Bell is also the mother of their 4-year-old, Golden. Nick is also the father of 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.