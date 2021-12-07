Nick Cannon’s Son Zen Dies from Brain Tumor at 5 Months Old

Nick Cannon is mourning the loss of his seventh child Zen, who has died at just 5 months old.

Cannon made the announcement during Tuesday’s taping of “The Nick Cannon Show,” revealing the baby had a brain tumor.

In the video, Nick explains that he and Zen’s mother Alyssa Scott welcomed the baby in June, and when the child was around two months old they decided to get his sinuses checked, believe “it would be a routine process.” That’s when they “found out he had another condition where it was fluid that was building up in his head… they called it a malignant tumor.” He added, “Immediately we had to have surgery, brain surgery. We had to put a shunt in his head and we were hoping for the best.”

Nick said that around Thanksgiving “the process sped up… and the tumor began to grow a lot faster.”

Cannon got choked up as he shared that over the weekend he was with Zen in California and took him to the ocean where he held him for the last time.

Nick also praised Scott, saying, “Zen’s mom Alyssa… was just like the strongest woman I've ever seen.”

Just before Zen's arrival, Cannon and DJ Abby De La Rosa welcomed twins Zillion and Zion, and he has daughter Powerful, who turns 1 on December 28, with Brittany Bell. Bell is also the mother of their 4-year-old, Golden.