Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield’s Epic ‘Spider-Man’ Reunion!

Spoiler alert! If you’ve been living in a bubble, you may not know that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” includes not one, not two, but all three Spider-Men.

In an interview with Deadline, Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who have all portrayed the friendly neighborhood hero, sat down to dish on the details, from how they first met to how it felt for Maguire and Garfield to reprise the role.

As the newest iteration of the hero, Tom said he leaned on fellow co-stars Jacob Batalon and Zendaya ­—whom he is also dating — for support when meeting the other two actors. “At our first rehearsal, I had asked Jacob and Zendaya to come with me to just kind of be there as my support system,” Holland joked.

The “Uncharted” star explained how meeting the other two actors, “was very daunting. We were a long way into shooting before you guys showed up.” He mentioned how he even had the big day of the other two shooting their scenes written on his calendar and as the date approached, “the more nervous I got.”

Maguire shared how he was asked to join the project, mentioning that producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal asked to meet with them. He said he had no idea going in what direction they wanted to take, saying it was “was a bit mysterious.”

He went into a bit more detail about the meeting, saying, “In that conversation, the intention, the kind of love and celebration of these movies and what it meant, I think, to Amy and Kevin was apparent. And to me, when artists or, you know, people who are steering the creative process have a kind of authentic, genuine intent of celebration and love, it just was so apparent in both of them, that, I don’t know, I just wanted to join that.” He also said he was already a big fan of Holland and Garfield’s work as “Spider-Man.”

As for Garfield, the “tick… tick… BOOM!” star shared that he only had one condition going into this, saying “Well, I was just waiting to see if Tobey was going to do it, and if Tobey was going to do it, then I was like, ‘Well, I have no choice,’ you know? I follow Tobey to the ends of the earth. I’m a lemming for Tobey.”

He also agreed with Maguire that going into this, he was aware of the intention that was being put into this culmination, sharing that the most important thing for him was to “actually have our presence being in service to Tom, being in service to Tom’s journey and where he is as Peter Parker.”

As Garfield put it, they went into it as “a brotherhood, which is just beautiful.”