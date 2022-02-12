Rihanna Says Her Baby Will Be Fly Because Mommy and Daddy Aren't 'Too Shabby'

It was date night for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky as the parents-to-be celebrated Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin at Goya Studios in L.A. Friday — and Rihanna was talking with "Extra" about their upcoming arrival!

Glowing in a shimmering sequin outfit that showed off her baby bump, Rihanna talked to "Extra's" Terri Seymour on the red carpet, telling her all about getting used to her tummy. Joking that it's crop top season and she’s letting it hang out, she shared that she is feeling really great, but is a bit tired at times on and off, something she isn’t used to.

Rihanna and A$AP revealed they were pregnant with a NYC photo shoot bearing her belly. Rihanna reflected on the photos, saying it was cold when they were taken, but that she loved her look with the pink jacket and had been waiting for the perfect moment to wear it — it just happened to be that day!

A$AP Rocky also talked to Terri, telling her the best part of having a baby is just becoming a dad.

Terri asked Rihanna if her baby will be fly! Rihanna smiled, saying the baby has no choice because Mommy and Daddy aren't "too shabby!"

The night was also about her first baby — her Fenty brand. Rihanna said she is now focused on Fenty being a sustainable brand, talking about her Icon Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick, which she was celebrating.

Terri asked Rihanna to guess which Fenty lipstick she was wearing... and Rihanna guessed it right on the spot! It was the Ballin' Babe Lipstick and Gloss Bomb, which Rihanna said is her fave!