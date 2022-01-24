Kanye West & Julia Fox Twin in Black Leather at Paris Fashion Week

Getty Images

Twinning! Kanye West, 44, and Julia Fox, 31, hit Paris Fashion Week in matching outfits… again.

After donning head-to-toe denim at the KENZO show over the weekend, where they made their red-carpet debut, the couple hit the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 presentation all in black leather.

Fox looked “Matrix”-ready in a fitted black leather zip-up jacket featuring a cone bra, paired with black leather leggings, thigh-high boots, and large gold earrings. She wore her hair slicked back, completing the look with some dramatic eye makeup.

Kanye also wore a black leather jacket, leather pants, black boots, and accessorized with gloves and a black face covering.

Getty Images

On Friday's "Forbidden Fruits" podcast, Fox claimed she "really couldn't care" less about all the attention her new relationship is getting.

"People are like, 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money,'" she said. "Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life. Let's keep it real."

During the course of their short romance, they've already done a photo shoot for Interview, and Kanye has immortalized their union with some lines in his "Eazy" single, in which he referred to Fox as his "new b-tch."